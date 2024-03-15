St. Anthony police ask for help finding missing vulnerable woman

Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a vulnerable woman who went missing Friday morning.

The St. Anthony Police Department says 67-year-old Theresa Johnson walked away from her home in the 2700 block of Silver Lane at around 10:15 a.m. Police say she has advanced Alzheimer’s and is non-verbal.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue fleece and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 952-258-5231 or 911.