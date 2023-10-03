SROs to return to Mounds View Public Schools

The Mounds View Police Department (MVPD) announced its decision to reinstate SROs at schools within the Mounds View School District.

Ben Zender, Chief of Police for MVPD, cited Attorney General Keith Ellison in the decision, saying the AG’s opinion is decisive unless and until a court disagrees.

“Because of the confusion and ambiguity, law enforcement stakeholders (including the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, and Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association) brought valid and legitimate concerns to the Attorney General regarding the uncertainty in the application of this new law. In the meantime, numerous law enforcement agencies have pulled their SROs out of the schools in response to this new law. In response to our concerns, Attorney General Ellison issued an opinion as it related to the SRO issue. Based on the Attorney General’s Opinion, now all peace officers including SROs or others contracted with the school district may use reasonable force to effectuate their lawful duties. The new opinion extends “reasonable force” beyond the threats of bodily harm or death and is now consistent with MN State Statue 609.06.” Ben Zender, Chief of Police for Mounds View Police Department

Zender added that Governor Walz’s decision to issue a statement saying that Ellison’s opinion is “binding” and “decisive” supported his decision to reinstate SROs.