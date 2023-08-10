Squad damaged during high-speed chase in Blue Earth County, Mankato man in custody

Authorities say a Mankato man is in custody after being treated for minor injuries after crashing his vehicle at the end of a high-speed chase in Blue Earth County early Thursday morning.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to a possible domestic assault on the 500 block of West Blue Earth Street in Lake Crystal just after 6:20 a.m. The caller said a female appeared to be injured.

A suspect, identified as 45-year-old Fernando Gutierrez, was said to be sitting alone in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. When deputies tried contacting Gutierrez, he ended up leading them on a chase that reached about 100 miles an hour.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the chase went through parts of both Blue Earth and Watonwan Counties, and ended after Gutierrez lost control and crashed into a guardrail about five miles west of Highway 169 on Highway 30 at 7:21 a.m.

Gutierrez was taken to an area hospital for what were described as minor injuries, but although at least one squad vehicle was damaged during the chase, no law enforcement members were injured.

In addition to charges stemming from the chase and alleged domestic assault, the Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez had a felony warrant for his arrest in Blue Earth County for motor vehicle theft and domestic assault.