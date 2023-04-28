The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents that spring burning restrictions take effect next week in several counties.

Starting Monday, restrictions go into effect in: Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

On Wednesday, they’ll take effect in: Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.

While the restrictions are in place, the DNR says it won’t issue any permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste.

“Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before vegetation greens up,” Karen Harrison, a wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR, said. “Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning.”

The DNR notes that residents can use alternatives to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping or taking it to a collection site.

The burning restrictions will be updated as conditions change, the agency says.