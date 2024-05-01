SPPS to provide free meals to kids, teens this summer

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) is offering free meals for children this summer.

The district says it will provide meals at no cost this summer to all children under 18 and those with a disability currently enrolled in a school program.

“We are thrilled to provide free summer meals to children in Saint Paul,” said Stacy Koppen, Director of Nutrition Services. “When access to healthy and nutritious meals is not a worry, families can focus on activities that make summers fun.”

Kids and teens can get a free meal at more than 50 locations across the city, including schools, recreation centers, libraries and community sites, according to a press release from SPPS.

Additionally, the SPPS food truck will make burgers, sambusas, gyros and other food favorites at parks and community centers across St. Paul this summer.

