Special showing of ‘Purple Rain’ happening at Target Center to commemorate 40th Anniversary

“Purple Rain,” the film starring Prince and featuring a score by the musician, will be having a special 40th anniversary showing at Target Center on July 27.

The film opened in movie theaters on July 27, 1984, and was a success at the box office and garnered an Academy Award win for Best Original Song Score for the Minneapolis music legend.

Jes-Us Productions is showing the film for one night only. Prince’s sister, Sharon L. Nelson, is the chairman of the organization, which creates special experiences to celebrate cultural and artistic milestones and achievements.

“We are thrilled to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, a film that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Nelson.

“This event is a heartfelt tribute to Prince’s unparalleled talent and the lasting impact of his artistry.”

Tickets for the screening are $19.99, which is also a wink to Prince’s song “1999.”

There are also special VIP tickets available for $199.99 that include special reserved seating, an exclusive event-related gift, unique photo opportunities, a private reception following the screening and more.

The film starts at 4 p.m. with doors opening to the venue opening an hour earlier. Tickets are now on sale.