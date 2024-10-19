Special rescue teams from the Twin Cities partner together to rescue fallen man

It was a group effort to rescue a man who fell almost 20 feet down a bluff in St. Paul Friday.

According to the city of St. Paul, on Friday afternoon, a man near the intersection of Highland Parkway and Mississippi Boulevard fell 15 to 20 feet down a bluff, injuring himself.

The St. Paul Fire Department technical rescue team was able to rappel down and reach the man, determining that while injured, he was in stable condition.

However, it was determined that due to his injuries, the man would be unable to ascend the bluff.

Instead, the Minneapolis Fire Department was called to transfer the patient onto one of their boats.

The man was then taken to the University Rowing Club, where he was eventually transported to the hospital.

While the rescue was successful, St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Jamie Smith is urging residents to use caution when they are near river bluffs. He says individuals should always bring a partner with them and have a cell phone to use in case of an emergency.