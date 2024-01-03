Special infant formula recalled due to contamination, officials say majority of product already consumed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling a batch of special infant formula due to the discovery of germ contamination, although the agency believes the better part of the contaminated product has already been consumed.

The Nutrimigen Powder from Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition, a product for children with an intolerance to dairy milk, is being recalled due to contamination with the germ Cronobacter sakazakii.

The FDA says the following batch codes and can sizes manufactured in June 2023 and distributed from June through August 2023 are being recalled:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025,” according to the FDA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say Cronobacter sakazakii is typically found in powdered infant formula and can cause young children to develop meningitis or sepsis.

While officials believe the majority of the contaminated infant formula has already been consumed, no illnesses have been reported at this time.

If parents have any questions, they should consult with their pediatrician or contact us at 866-534-9986 24/7 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.