Special events commemorate 2nd anniversary of deadly Allina clinic shooting in Buffalo

Thursday marks two years since a man entered the Allina clinic in Buffalo and opened fire, shooting five people including one person who died, Lindsay Overbay.

A jury found the shooter, Gregory Ulrich, guilty on all counts in 2021. Ulrich was sentenced to life in prison.

RELATED: Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for Buffalo clinic shooting

On the anniversary, the community of Buffalo is holding a number of events for “Buffalo Strong Day.”

The phrase “Buffalo Strong” came about in the aftermath of the deadly shooting, and citizens came together to create a website and charity organization as a centralized way to help folks find events and resources related to mental health and wellness to help the community continue to heal.

Allina provided this statement on the anniversary of the deadly shooting at their clinic.

Allina Health's Buffalo Crossroads facility (Feb. 8, 2022/KSTP)

“Today, our Allina Health family reflects that two years have passed since the senseless act of violence that resulted in the loss of team member Lindsay Overbay, and physical injury and trauma to other team members at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads on Feb. 9, 2021.

In solidarity with our Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads team and our extended Allina Health family, we will privately observe this day of remembrance. We continue to be deeply grateful for the love and support our Allina Health team has received from the Buffalo community and all the communities we are proud to serve.“

RELATED: Buffalo community marks 1-year observance of deadly clinic shooting