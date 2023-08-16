SPAM sends support to residents of Maui

Hormel Foods, the maker of SPAM, is offering a helping hand to the residents of Maui.

Hawaiians consume eight million cans of SPAM every year, more SPAM products than any other state, the company said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL reports Hormel Foods is working with an organization called “The Convey of Hope” to bring relief and SPAM to the island.

The historic town of Lahaina in Maui was consumed by fire in early August, which is now considered the deadliest fire in the U.S. in more than a century. The cause is still being investigated.

“They are our Ohana. They are truly our family, our friends, they bring the SPAM Brand to life,” Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM Brand said.

Hawaiians have long since loved SPAM, with an annual SPAM JAM and dishes like Spam Wontons and Spam Musubi, said SPAM.

The canned-meat brand is bringing water and hygiene products to the island, as well as SPAM. KAAL noted that Convey of Hope and Hormel Foods have been partners for eight years and provided aid throughout numerous crises. Convoy of Hope currently has a team on the ground in Maui.

In the near future, Hormel Foods will start selling shirts featuring a specialized SPAM graphic, with 100% of the profits planned to go toward relief efforts in Maui. You can see a preview of that graphic below.

Those will be available to purchase on their website.