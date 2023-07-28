Southbound I-35W to close for the weekend between Bloomington, Burnsville

Construction crews will once again be working on a stretch of I-35W this weekend, causing it to be fully closed in the southbound direction in one part of the metro.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the roadway will be closed between I-494 in Bloomington and I-35E in Burnsville until 5 a.m. Monday so workers can continue resurfacing the highway, as well as work on signals, ramps and sidewalks.

In addition, all southbound ramps between 82nd Street and I-35E will be closed, as well as the northbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 106th Street and 82nd Street. There will be an extended closure of the ramps from 98th Street to southbound I-35W through late August.

Detours using I-494 and Highway 77 will be in place for the I-35W closure, while the detour for the extended ramp closures will use Lyndale Avenue and 106th Street.

A third weekend closure for the project is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 4.

Travelers are urged to plan ahead and allow for extra time if driving in those areas. More information on the project is available online.