Police, SWAT team respond to incident in South St. Paul

South St. Paul police, SWAT team on scene of active incident

South St. Paul police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Marie Avenue on Sunday night.

Police say the incident was ongoing for several hours and that they requested assistance from a countywide SWAT team.

In a social media post, authorities stated that the incident was contained to a single residence and that they temporarily moved nearby residents to another location.

Police say there is no risk to the general public but ask the public to avoid the immediate area.

