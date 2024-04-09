South St. Paul man charged with assault, threats of violence following weekend standoff

Court records show a South St. Paul man will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon on charges filed following a weekend incident that led to police and SWAT team members being at an apartment building for hours.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were called to the 200 block of Marie Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a disturbance with someone threatening another person with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found a man – identified in a criminal complaint as 62-year-old John Anthony Gogala – with a rifle in the ninth-floor hallway.

On Tuesday, Gogala was formally charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as one count of threats of violence.

Documents state the person who reported the threat heard Gogala tell someone, “I have a gun and I’m going to shoot you.”

Responding officers who found Gogala told him to drop the gun, but he reportedly replied, “I’m good,” and “I’m going back in my room” before going into his apartment, according to the complaint.

Police then evacuated the neighboring apartments, and arrested Gogala more than six hours later, adding he appeared to be intoxicated.

After searching his apartment, police say they found multiple long guns and ammunition.

The person who was reportedly threatened told police he was helping a family member move out of their apartment when Gogala came out of his unit and then began yelling and insulting him. After telling Gogala to go home, Gogala allegedly told the victim, “I am going to go look for a gun.”

Then, the complaint says the victim heard a knock on the door and saw Gogala holding a long gun and yelling while pointing it at the door.

A witness told police she heard a lot of pounding at around 3:20 p.m. and then allegedly heard Gogala yelling, swearing and repeatedly saying, “I have a gun, I am going to shoot you.”

Records show Gogala’s first appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. If convicted, he could spend up to 12 years in prison and be ordered to pay up to $24,000 in fines.