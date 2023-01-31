South St. Paul cancels high school basketball games against Two Rivers after gun threat

Administrators of South St. Paul Secondary High School and Two Rivers High School have canceled basketball games scheduled at both schools Tuesday night due to an adult’s social media threat to bring a gun to one of the games, according to school alerts.

As of posting, administrators do not know which location the threat was targeted for, so they canceled junior varsity and varsity games for all girls’ and boys’ teams “out of an abundance of caution.”

Neither district immediately said whether the games will be rescheduled or not.

“Please know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff. We are making every effort to maintain an environment where everyone feels safe. We will continue to partner with School District 197 and local law enforcement to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students,” South St. Paul Public Schools said.

The South St. Paul and West St. Paul police departments are investigating the threat. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to South St. Paul police for more information.

