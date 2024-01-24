South Minneapolis home damaged Wednesday after dumpster fire spreads

The Minneapolis Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of South 6th Street shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a south Minneapolis home Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived, they found flames on the first and second floors, which spread to the attic.

Fire officials say the flames originated in a dumpster, which then spread to the home.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.