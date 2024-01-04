Source: Minnesota to host 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship

A major hockey event is reportedly coming to Minnesota.

Sources with knowledge of the situation tell KSTP Sports the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship will be held in the State of Hockey at the Xcel Energy Center and Mariucci Arena.

Minnesota Sports and Events provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS when asked about the event:

“Minnesota Sports & Events submitted a competitive bid to host the 2025 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. We anticipate a decision soon and remain optimistic that our bid will be selected, bringing this incredible event back to the State of Hockey.” Minnesota Sports and Events

A formal announcement about the 2026 tournament – which will begin in late Dec. 2025 – is expected to be made sometime on Friday.