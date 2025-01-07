Soldier from Minnesota killed in flight-related accident while stationed in South Korea

A soldier from Minnesota was killed this past December in a flight-related accident while stationed in South Korea.

According to a statement from the Public Affairs Office at Camp Humphreys, 20-year-old Private First Class Edwin Thomas was killed in a flight-related accident on Dec. 19. Camp Humphreys did not reveal any additional information on the accident.

Thomas was given medical treatment before being transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas was originally from Eagan, joining the U.S. Army in 2023, where he was awarded the Army Aviation Badge, Korea Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Most recently, Thomas had been assigned to Bravo Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/US Combined Division as a helicopter repairer.

“Edwin was a valued member of the Nightmare Battalion family. His smile was infectious, work ethic unparalleled, and dedication to our mission unrivaled. We will honor our time with him as he left an indelible mark on our battalion and his company,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Snipes, 3-2 GSAB battalion commander. “His legacy will continue through our professional dedication to our mission and the Army. The pain we feel is a testament to the impact he left on those around him. We offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who were fortunate to know Edwin Thomas.”

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.