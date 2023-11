The outdoor skating rink at the M Health Fairview Sports Center in Woodbury opened Wednesday morning.

The rink opened at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the City of Woodbury.

The city is also hosting the Santa and the Coca-Cola Caravan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the outdoor rink on Wednesday. A winter apparel drive in partnership with SouthWashCo Cares and a series of fun, free festivities will be happening at the same time.