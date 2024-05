One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in St. Paul early Sunday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, around 2:49 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra was going fast on eastbound I-94 at St. Peter Street when it lost control and rolled.

The driver of the car was identified as 38-year-old Tricia Lynn Pegues from Minneapolis.

The report states that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.