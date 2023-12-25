Single-vehicle crash in Renville County leaves woman dead

A woman is dead after a crash on Highway 71 in Renville County Sunday night.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol states that a Honda CR-V was northbound on Highway 71 when it left the roadway near 870th Avenue and came to a rest in a ditch just before 3 p.m.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Pequot Lakes, died after the crash.

The report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Road conditions were reportedly wet at the time of the crash.

More information, including the woman’s name, is expected to be released Monday night.