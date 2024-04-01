Single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County leaves one dead

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County on Monday morning.

Police state that around 8:31 a.m., Le Sueur County sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover crash near the intersection of 360th Street and 221st Avenue in Lexington Township.

The initial investigation suggests a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 was going east on 360th Street and lost control while going around a curve. The car then left the road on the east side of 221st Avenue, went into the ditch and rolled over.

Authorities say that the driver, 20-year-old Mahwa Hassan Adoch, was ejected from the vehicle. Adoch was brought to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The Le Center Police Department, Le Center Ambulance Service and Le Center Fire Department also responded to the incident.