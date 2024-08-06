Single-vehicle accident knocks powerlines ‘dangerously low’ to the ground

A car accident Monday left powerlines in a dangerous spot in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 4:31 p.m. on County Road 10 near Pioneer View Road in Albany Township.

Authorities say the driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado tried to reach for an item in the vehicle while driving and the truck left the roadway.

The truck then hit the approach of Pioneer View Road, struck a power pole and came to a stop in an open field on the east side of County Road 10.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Eden Valley, was treated at the scene and was flown by North Memorial Air Care for advanced medical care.

The crash damaged the power pole, leaving powerlines “dangerously low” to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Xcel Energy was called to replace the pole. Authorities did not say whether the crash caused a power outage.