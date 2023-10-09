Single-lane closures on Prescott’s Lift Bridge scheduled through Thursday

Single-lane closures are scheduled to last from Monday morning through Thursday on US Highway 10 crossing the Prescott Lift Bridge over the St. Croix River between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The lane closures, which officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say are part of maintenance work, are expected to begin at 7 a.m. each day.

Drivers are told to expect delays and plan accordingly.

More information on the project can be found here.