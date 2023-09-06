Single-lane closures begin on I-94 between Avon and Sauk Centre

Drivers in a section of Interstate 94 between Avon and Sauk Centre in Stearns County will see single-lane closures and delays as crews resurface mainline lanes.

The work will take place between Highway 238 in Albany and St. John’s Road in Collegeville, near Avon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the project will include access ramps “at various interchanges between St. John’s Road and Highway 71/28 in Sauk Centre” and two rest areas near Avon. Those rest areas, Big Spunk and Middle Spunk Lake along westbound I-94, will each close for up to four days.

The resurfacing work is expected to happen Monday through Friday from sunrise to sunset on good weather days until late October.

MnDOT also said that drivers will encounter single-lane, head-to-head traffic throughout all times of the day east of Avon as workers update the westbound I-94 bridge over eastbound Stearns County Road 75 at Collegeville through early October.

The $9.6 million project is meant to provide smooth road surfaces and reduce maintenance upkeep.

More information on road closures and traffic updates can be found here.