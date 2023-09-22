Simultaneous president of 2 private Minnesota colleges to be inducted on Friday

A historic inauguration for the College of St. Benedict (CSB) and St. John’s University (SJU) is happening Friday afternoon.

President Brian J. Bruess, Ph. D., is set to be inducted as the first president of both CSB and SJU at 2 p.m. at St. John’s University.

Bruess was officially named to the position in March 2022 and began working at the start of July 2022. He is the first person to be president of two four-year private colleges simultaneously in Minnesota, according to a news release for the event.

A spokesperson for the event said, “Bruess’s appointment marked an important step in the implementation of a new governance and leadership structure for CSB and SJU. With a joint curriculum on separate campuses located six miles apart, the two schools have historically operated under separate governance boards. To reflect the student experience of unity between two schools, CSB and SJU now operate under a “Strong Integration” governance structure, designed to produce bolder strategies, greater innovation and nimbler decision-making.”

Prior to working at CSB and SJU, Bruess worked at St. Catherine University for 21 years before working as president of St. Norbert College.

