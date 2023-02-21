Silver Lake woman dies in rollover crash

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday in McLeod County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Early State Patrol information indicates that 39-year-old Heather Louise Johnson of Silver Lake was driving a pickup truck on Highway 7 in Hale Township when the truck left the roadway and rolled near milepost 149.

The airbag of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado did not deploy.

Several first responder agencies went to the scene but declared Johnson dead before they could take her to a hospital.

The report also notes Johnson was not wearing a seat belt, and roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol did not provide any additional details but said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.