Sidewalk, curb ramp work begins Monday on Highway 3 in West St. Paul

Construction crews are expected to begin work Monday in west St. Paul to make repairs to sidewalks and curb ramps in order to make them compliant with standards for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the work will be done along Highway 3/Robert Street from Annapolis Street to Mendota Road.

The work is expected to begin on the west side of the highway at Robert and Annapolis streets, and then move south.

There will be some restrictions for lanes and shoulders, and there will also be some sidewalk closures throughout the project.

Work should wrap up sometime in mid-September.