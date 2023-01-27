Shutterfly laying off nearly 100 employees from Shakopee facility

Photo company Shutterfly is laying off 97 employees in March, according to the notice from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The notice states that two Shutterfly units, book and gifting, will cease operations March 29.

Shutterfly said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they have “made the difficult decision to relocate the photo books and gifting production lines, currently at Shakopee, to other facilities.”

The statement went on to say it’s part of a broader workforce reduction across the company. Their full statement can be found below:

“In light of challenging and uncertain economic conditions, we conducted a thorough review of our cost and organizational structure resulting in a workforce reduction of approximately 360 roles. This was a difficult decision made with great care, and we are grateful for the many lasting contributions these colleagues have made.” Shutterfly

Employers with 50 or more employees are required by law to report to DEED when they have large layoffs.