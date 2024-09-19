ShotSpotter contract renewal approved by Minneapolis City Council

Minneapolis City Council members voted on Thursday to continue using and even expand the use of ShotSpotter technology in the city, at least for now.

Council members said Thursday morning that their ‘yes’ vote comes so they can do their own independent evaluations on ShotSpotter data through the spring of 2026, which is when the current contract will be up. City Council says they’re looking to test the claims police have laid out that ShotSpotter helps officers locate gunshots faster than a 911 call, as well as test the technology’s ability to tell the difference between loud noises and gunshots.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has previously told council members that ShotSpotter helps MPD locate gunshots faster than a 911 call. O’Hara says that means quicker evidence collection, arrests and medical aid.

However, city council members have cited several major cities that have discontinued the use of ShotSpotter because data in those cities, such as Chicago, did not show a decrease in crime. Social justice groups have also called on the council to cancel the program , with some arguing it targets communities of color.

In total, all 13 council members approved extending the contract through 2026 on Thursday — but that ‘yes’ vote came easier for some members versus others.

“If one person’s life is being saved. I think it’s worth it,” LaTrisha Vetaw said.

“This isn’t going to stop people from being shot and killed. Prevention, intervention, healing, reducing and getting these guns off the street is what’s actually going to reduce gun violence,” Jason Chavez said. “I have ShotSpotter in my neighborhoods and people are still dropping like flies.”