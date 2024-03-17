Shots fired outside Bloomington mosque Saturday night, no injuries

Bloomington Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 10:40 p.m. Saturday near the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, on the 8200 block of Park Avenue.

Officers said they noticed vehicles leaving the area when they arrived but were able to talk to people who were inside and outside the building and determined that the shots had been fired in the parking lot, but no one was injured.

A witness told police that people had started arguing inside a restroom and multiple were asked to leave the premises and escorted out to the parking lot. Shortly after that, the gunshots were heard.

Officers said they did find shell casings in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspects. If anyone has information about this incident, call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.