Shots fired at LA Fitness in Edina, no injuries reported

Cory Knudsen KSTP

No injuries reported after shots fired at LA Fitness in Edina

No injuries reported after shots fired at LA Fitness in Edina

There were no injuries reported in a shots fired incident at the LA Fitness in Edina on Wednesday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, at around 8 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the LA Fitness on West 76th Street. Officers arrived and did not find any victims or suspects.

Initial information suggests a disturbance inside the building earlier in the evening resulted in the suspects leaving and returning. Officials say that after returning, a confrontation occurred where a gun was displayed and at least one shot was fired.

A witness who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS said that he was in a Zumba class when he heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots.

Authorities say that the suspects ran out of the building and left in a vehicle.

Police are processing the scene and reviewing security footage. The incident is currently under investigation.