Shots fired at LA Fitness in Edina, no injuries reported

No injuries reported after shots fired at LA Fitness in Edina

There were no injuries reported in a shots fired incident at the LA Fitness in Edina on Wednesday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, at around 8 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at the LA Fitness on West 76th Street. Officers arrived and did not find any victims or suspects.

Initial information suggests a disturbance inside the building earlier in the evening resulted in the suspects leaving and returning. Officials say that after returning, a confrontation occurred where a gun was displayed and at least one shot was fired.

A witness who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS said that he was in a Zumba class when he heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots.

Authorities say that the suspects ran out of the building and left in a vehicle.

Police are processing the scene and reviewing security footage. The incident is currently under investigation.