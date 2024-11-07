Shop allowing students to explore energy sector, careers now open in St. Paul

The shop allows students to explore and learn about careers in the energy field.

A new experiential learning and career exploration resource for students is now available to the Twin Cities.

Junior Achievement North in St. Paul is all about allowing students to get real-world experience in running and operating different types of businesses.

Thursday was the grand opening of CenterPoint Energy’s shop after a year of work to get it up. Students were a part of the ribbon cutting before clocking in as employees, donning hard hats and reflective jackets while learning about the energy sector and safety, such as the pipeline and the importance of calling 811 before digging.

“There’s so many things that go into providing communities with safe and reliable and affordable energy, and we just want to highlight all the possibilities that exist for students here,” said Joshua Solis, the lead communications specialist for Center Point Energy Minnesota.

“I think it’s pretty cool how, like, they have all the different like, real businesses into like, things that we can all like, do and stuff,” said Charlie Teneyck, a fifth grader attending the ceremony.

CenterPoint Energy also gave Junior Achievement North $150,000.