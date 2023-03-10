Shooting suspect arrested when stolen vehicle pursuit crashes in Minneapolis

Police arrested a suspect in a recent shooting after a pursuit ended Friday morning in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten, officers helped Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they found a shooting suspect inside a stolen vehicle near 22nd Avenue North and Emerson Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle. However, when the stolen vehicle rammed three deputies’ squads and fled the area, officers initiated a pursuit.

Eventually, police say the stolen vehicle left the roadway and crashed near Central Avenue and University Avenue Southeast.

The four people inside the stolen vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment but the suspect in the shooting will be arrested when released from the hospital, Parten says. Officers also found a gun in the stolen vehicle.

At this time, police haven’t identified any of those in the stolen vehicle or specified which shooting the suspect was wanted for.

Parten says the department will release more information at a later time.