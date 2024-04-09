Shooting investigation underway in south Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on South Grand near West 46th Street.

An overnight shooting in south Minneapolis has left a man injured.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the area of South Grand Avenue near West 46th Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

That’s where police found a man with what they are calling a non-life-threatening injury. He was brought to an area hospital to be treated.

No word on what led up to the shooting, or if anyone has been arrested.

Check back for updates.