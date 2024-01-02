Shooting injures 1 in St. Paul on Tuesday morning

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in St. Paul early Tuesday morning.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the 1000 block of Jessamine Avenue East around 2 a.m. to investigate. At the scene, law enforcement found a 51-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder.

The man was brought to Regions Hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The shooting is under investigation by SPPD. No arrests have been made at this time.