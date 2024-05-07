Shooting in north Minneapolis leaves 2 hurt, 1 seriously

A shooting in Minneapolis left two men injured on Monday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were patrolling in the area of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. when they heard gunfire.

Law enforcement found a man with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an alley north of the intersection. He was brought to a hospital, according to MPD officials.

A second man with potentially life-threatening injuries from gunfire was found on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North and brought to the hospital, police said.

Two 18-year-old women were arrested inside a nearby home and booked into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause aiding and abetting an offender.

Law enforcement has not said what led up to the shooting.

MPD is investigating.