Shooting in Near North neighborhood leaves girl seriously injured

An investigation is underway after Minneapolis police say a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday in the city’s Near North neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:22 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found three kids who had been injured, but only one had been shot.

The girl who was shot is said to have injuries that are considered to be potentially life-threatening.

Police say they believe the non-life-threatening injuries received by the other two children were related to “commotion after the shooting”, adding there “appeared to be a large group there when the shooting occurred.”

All three kids were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

As of this publishing, no one is in custody for the shooting, which police believe happened after an altercation escalated.