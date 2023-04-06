Shooting in Minneapolis leaves woman injured

A shooting in Minneapolis left one woman injured Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3400 Block of Morgan Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers at the scene found evidence of the shooting, but nobody was injured.

Shortly after they arrived, officers were notified that a woman was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the 5500 Block of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center.

Investigators believe the woman may have been riding in a stolen vehicle and was shot at the Morgan Avenue location. The vehicle then left Morgan Avenue and stopped at the Brooklyn Boulevard location.

Responders arrived at Brooklyn Boulevard, and the woman was brought to North Memorial.

No arrests have been made, and the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.