Shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead early Sunday morning

A man died after being shot in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting just south of Golden Valley Road and Russell Avenue North at about 4:30 a.m.

Officers then found a 34-year-old man outside of a home with “at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say “preliminary information” shows an argument escalated to gunfire during “a gathering.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically.

This is the 14th death being investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis in 2023.