Shooting in Anoka injures 1

A person is injured after a shooting in Anoka on Tuesday evening.

Officers from Anoka were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and Jackson Street around 5:05 p.m. on a report of a man lying in the street.

Responding officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Officials have not said if there have been any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing, although officials say there is no threat to the public.

