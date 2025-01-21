Shooting at Brooklyn Park business injures 1

One person was injured Monday night after someone fired multiple times at a Brooklyn Park business.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says shots were fired on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane just before 10 p.m. Officers found the exterior of the business had been shot 15-20 times and one adult had been shot in the upper torso.

No other details about the injured person have been released other than they were taken to the hospital for care, and their injury was considered non-life threatening.

According to witnesses who were in the business at the time of the shooting, an unknown person had fired into the building from a vehicle that witnesses were unable to describe.

As of this publishing, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.