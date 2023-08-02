Sheriff’s office: Person dead after stolen vehicle hits tree, catches fire in Coon Rapids

Authorities say a person died early Sunday morning after a vehicle hit a tree and then caught fire in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a report of a vehicle fire in the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard Northwest at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police from Coon Rapids and Anoka responded and found a vehicle that had left the road, hit a tree and then became fully engulfed in flames.

Coon Rapids firefighters eventually got the fire under control and authorities then found an adult inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the victim’s identity hasn’t yet been determined but the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen in Coon Rapids.

The investigation remains active.