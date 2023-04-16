Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in submerged vehicle in Chisago County creek

A man’s body was found inside a vehicle that was submerged in a Chisago County creek Saturday, authorities say.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told dispatchers at around 11 p.m. Friday that a person who was in Rushseba Township hadn’t shown up and was overdue.

Deputies responded and started searching but didn’t find much. The search continued in the morning and at around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office says a caller reported a submerged vehicle in Rock Creek, near the intersection of 540th Street and Ivy Avenue.

Additional resources were called for and, once the vehicle was removed, authorities found the overdue man dead inside the vehicle.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office was called and an investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available. The man’s identity is expected to be released at a later time.