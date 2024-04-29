Sheriff’s office identifies mother, son found dead in Lino Lakes home

The man and woman who were found dead last week in a Lino Lakes home were mother and son, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Monday.

Lino Lakes police responded to a house on the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road at around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Inside, Jimmy Ray Kruse, 46, and his mother, Nancy Jo Kruse, 67, were found dead with gunshot wounds.

This was an “isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Law enforcement and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the case.