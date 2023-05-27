Sheriff’s office asks for help in locating missing woman from Beltrami county

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person from the Bemidji area.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department are looking for any information to help locate 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie. Lalgie also goes by Samara McLean, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a news release, Chessna was reported missing by her family, who have not heard from her since February 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at (218) 333-9111, opt. 2.