Sheriff’s office: 9 rescued after getting stranded on Lake Pepin

Authorities say nine people were rescued Sunday night after getting stranded on a sheet of ice in Goodhue County.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says deputies along with members of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Lake City fire and ambulance crews were called to Lake Pepin shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a caller said six adults and three kids were stranded on the lake.

When crews arrived, they entered the ice from the Maiden Rock, Wis., landing, then used airboats to reach the nine people and bring them to shore.

The sheriff’s office says nobody was injured.

Crews planned to return Monday to get a snowmobile, ATV and fishing gear that were left on the ice sheet.