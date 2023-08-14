Sheriff’s office: 1 injured after piece of wood flies out of trailer, hits SUV’s windshield

Authorities say one person was injured over the weekend after a piece of wood that was in a trailer being pulled by a vehicle in western Wisconsin flew out and hit the windshield of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of U.S. Highway 63 near 825th Street in Trenton Township at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old Stewartville woman was headed south on Highway 63 when it was hit by a piece of wood that came out of a trailer that was being pulled by a northbound vehicle.

The woman’s passenger, identified as 60-year-old Denise Johnson of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Hospital Red Wing for injuries.

The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately provided. The Stewartville woman wasn’t injured.