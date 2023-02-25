Sheriff: One person dead in small plane crash in Duluth

One person is dead following a plane crash Friday afternoon near the Bong Bridge in Duluth, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.

Authorities say the plane crashed on the Superior side of the Bong Bridge around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The Northland Firewire confirmed to KSTP’s sister station WDIO News it was a Cirrus SR-22 aircraft.

A 52-year-old Hermantown man was confirmed deceased on the scene, and no one else was in the aircraft at the time of the crash. Police say they do not believe the plane hit the Bong Bridge and no structures in the area were damaged. The crash happened on the ice of the harbor.

Approximate location of plane crash.

Witnesses nearby said that they heard a loud crash. Traffic continues to move across the Bong Bridge.

Authorities have set up near Grassy Point, which is near where the crash occurred. WDIO News photographer says there is a lot of debris and First Responders continue to search the wreckage.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay Tweeted that the plane is “described as a smaller plane that is partially submerged. Searching for any survivors at this time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are also responding to the scene for the crash investigation.

Agencies that responded included the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Duluth Fire Department, US Coast Guard and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.