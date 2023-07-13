Sheriff: Man drowns on Albert Lea lake

A man died Thursday morning after his body was found in an Albert Lea area lake.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a possible drowning on Fountain Lake just before 11 a.m.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the Edgewater boat landing and started searching for the victim.

The sheriff’s office noted that a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer was already on the lake and responded immediately to start searching.

Ultimately, it took crews around an hour of searching to find the victim and pull his body from the water. He was identified by the sheriff’s office as 66-year-old Matthew Jay Anderson, from Albert Lea.

The sheriff’s office also noted that a member of the Albert Lea Fire Department was hurt after being struck with a hook from one of the bottom drags.