Sheriff: Burglars hit 3 vendors at Benton County Fair, investigation underway

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to solve a series of overnight burglaries at the Benton County Fair.

They happened sometime between the end of the fair on Wednesday and the start of the fair Thursday morning.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vendors, Epicure, reported that someone stole several bags of pasta from their booth; Ubetcha MN Grill’s building was damaged from the burglars forcing their way inside and other equipment inside was also damaged; and, officials in the Maid Rite building said someone also forced their way inside and stole cash.

The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are under investigation but anyone who may have information that could help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.

The fair runs through Sunday in Sauk Rapids.